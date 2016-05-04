BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Taser International Inc
* Q1 sales rose 24 percent to $55.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: