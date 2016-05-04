US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 S&P On Atlantic City
* Atlantic city, NJ GO debt rating lowered to 'CC' on increasing likelihood of default or restructuring; outlook negative
* "we also view the city's ability to meet its financial commitments in the long term to be unsustainable"
* Downgrade reflects opinion that default,debt restructuring appears to be virtual certainty even under optimistic circumstances
* Negative outlook reflects opinion that there is at least one-in-three likelihood that we could lower rating over next year Source (bit.ly/1q14LtN)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)