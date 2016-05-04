May 4 S&P On Atlantic City

* Atlantic city, NJ GO debt rating lowered to 'CC' on increasing likelihood of default or restructuring; outlook negative

* "we also view the city's ability to meet its financial commitments in the long term to be unsustainable"

* Downgrade reflects opinion that default,debt restructuring appears to be virtual certainty even under optimistic circumstances

* Negative outlook reflects opinion that there is at least one-in-three likelihood that we could lower rating over next year Source (bit.ly/1q14LtN)