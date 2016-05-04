US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Employment agreement with de Greef provides for de Greef to serve as CFO, receiving a salary of $300,000 per year Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rVGZRR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled