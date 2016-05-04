May 4 Ralph Lauren Corp

* Entered into amended employment agreement with Valerie Hermann to reflect appointment as Global Brand President, Luxury

* Hermann previously served as company's Global Brand President, Ralph Lauren Luxury Collections

* Ralph Lauren Corp says term of the Hermann Agreement commences as of April 4, 2016 and continues until July 1, 2020 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1SNydz2