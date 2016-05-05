UPDATE 1-Credit squeeze curbs Kenya's private sector growth - PMI
* Credit grew 4.3 pct in year to Dec vs 17.8 pct a year ago (Adds more comments on credit growth slowdown)
May 4 Fitch on India's EXIM:
* Fitch affirms India's EXIM at 'BBB'; outlook stable
* Fitch - "stable outlook on rating mirrors stable outlook on sovereign rating"
Source text for Eikon:
* Credit grew 4.3 pct in year to Dec vs 17.8 pct a year ago (Adds more comments on credit growth slowdown)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar inched fractionally higher on Friday, as it limped towards U.S. jobs data facing its fourth straight weekly fall in what has already been its worst start to a year in three decades.