May 5 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Hawbrook has started year well with q1 2016 underlying 1 profit before tax up 29 pct to 22.3 million stg compared to Q1 2015

* ROTE improving to 23.1 pct on a rolling 12 month basis (from 22.7 pct in FY 2015 2 )

* Net loans & advances to customers increased 6 pct to 3.57bn stg in three months to 31 March 2016

* Shawbrook announces a 2020 target of 8.5bn stg of customer loan balances

* There are a range of political, economic and interest rate uncertainties which may present some challenges

* CET1 capital ratio of 13.4 pct, total capital ratio of 16.6 pct and leverage ratio of 8.1 pct

* Group reiterates its expectation of delivering return on equity of between 22 to 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: