May 5 Esure Group Plc :

* Interim management statement for three months to 31 March 2016

* Q1 motor gross written premiums up 17.1 pct to £128.9m (q1 2015: £110.1m)

* Q1 home gross written premiums up 7.3% to £22.1m (q1 2015: £20.6m)

* Additional services revenues up 4.1% to £25.4m (q1 2015: £24.4m) broadly in line with year-on-year policy growth

* Gocompare.com income up 19.0% to £36.3m (q1 2015: £30.5m)

* Q1 gross written premiums up 15.5% to £151.0m (q1 2015: £130.7m)

* Group's financial position is strong and it remains well capitalised

* In-Force policies up 1.7% in quarter to 2.036m (fy 2015: 2.001m, q1 2015: 1.971m)

* "We have made an excellent start to 2016 with gross written premium growth of 15.5% to £151.0m and in-force policy growth of 1.7% in quarter to 2.036m."

"We are on track to deliver on our guidance for 2016."