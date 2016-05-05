May 5 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Net written premiums at constant fx 1.575 billion stg

* Financial market volatility was elevated in q1.

* Operating profits and net attributable profits for q1 were strong and ahead of our expectations

* Tangible equity up 9% to £3.1bn (31 dec 2015: £2.8bn)

* Group net written premiums flat1 versus prior year reflecting impact of disposals

* Core group net written premiums up 8%

* Q1 weather event costs for core group were £23m which represents 1.5% of net earned premiums (q1 2015: 2.3%; planning assumption: c.3.0%)