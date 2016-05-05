May 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Dividends, of 3.8 pct in Q1 2016

* RoE for Q1 of 3.8 pct is a strong result.

* Gross premiums written decreased by 5.5 pct in Q1 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015

* Net premiums earned as a proportion of net premiums written were 112.8 pct in Q1 of 2016 compared to 119.3 pct for same period in 2015.

* Group's net loss ratio for Q1 of 2016 was 29.6 pct compared to 29.2 pct for same period in 2015.