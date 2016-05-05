May 5 Derwent London Plc

* In year to date we have let or pre-let 185,400 sq ft securing £13.2m pa of rental income

* Ltv ratio was 19.0 pct at March 31, 2016, with cash and undrawn facilities of £310m

* On average lettings have been 6.1 pct ahead of December 2015 ERV

* Continues to see little evidence of any slowdown in occupier demand for its middle market rental product - CEO