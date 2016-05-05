Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Nrg Yield Inc :
* Reaffirming full year 2016 guidance
* Nrg yield inc says appointment of christopher sotos as chief executive officer, effective may 6, 2016
* Mauricio gutierrez, interim chief executive officer, will transition role to sotos through q2
* Increase in class a and class c common stock dividend to $0.23 per share ($0.92 per share annualized) payable in q2 of 2016
* Net income attributable to class a and class c stockholders for three months ended march 31 was $0.05 per class a and class c common share
* Appointment of christopher sotos as chief executive officer, effective may 6, 2016
* Nrg yield inc qtrly operating revenue $220 million versus $200 million
* Mauricio gutierrez will assume role of chairman of board of nrg yield
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $223.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.