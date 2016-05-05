May 5 Teradata Corp :

* As president and chief executive officer of the company, Victor Lund will receive a base salary of $800,000 per year

* Nancy e. Cooper, currently a member of the audit committee, will succeed mr. Lund as chair of the audit committee

* Lund resigned as chair on the audit committee, but will remain as a member of the executive committee