Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Qtrly fully diluted adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.27
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 pct to 2 pct organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 pct and 19.0 pct
* Milacron Holdings Corp sees FY 2016 expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 to $55 million
* Qtrly sales of $277.3 million increased 1.7 pct in 1Q'16 on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $277.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/26WgM5t )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.