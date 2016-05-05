May 5 Moody's On UK Banks:
* Moody's - Banks operating in the UK face moderate
short-term risks as the country approaches the June 23 brexit
referendum
* Moody's - "Expects firms with the largest cross-border
exposures to be impacted the most by a UK exit from the single
market"
* Moody's - Low credit growth will likely extend,exacerbate
if UK leaves EU with moderate negative impact on profitability
of some UK commercial banks
* Moody's - UK banks face increased funding costs and
challenges to operating models amid uncertainty around brexit
vote
* Moody's - "Expects more muted credit growth in the run up
to the vote, particularly if polls indicate that the vote will
be close"
