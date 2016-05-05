May 5 Abrau-Durso :

* Says sets price for additional share issue of 25 million shares at 81.85 roubles ($1.24) per share

* The shares will be placed in closed subscription

* The possible buyers are Boris Titov, Pavel Titov, Aktiv-Media

* The start of the placement is set for May 10 Source text - bit.ly/23r9imu

