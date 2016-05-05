May 5 Midas SA :

* Under Polkomtel's tender offer Nationale-Nederlande OFE and Nationale-Nederlande DFE have reduced their stake in Midas to 0% from 9.69%

* Polkomtel, unit of Cyfrowy Polsat, announces plan to increase stake in Midas to 100 pct