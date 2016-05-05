May 5 Telus Corp

* Agreement values telus international at cad1.2 billion

* Intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position in telus international

* According to agreement telus, corporation shareholders retaining a 65 per cent interest in business

* Rothschild acted as sole financial advisor to telus for transaction

* Proceeds of approximately cad600 million from this transaction will be put to work on telus' long-term strategy

* Telus announces baring private equity asia to acquire 35 per cent stake in telus international

* Telus intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position in telus international