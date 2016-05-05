May 5 L Brands Inc

* L brands reports April 2016 sales

* Reported net sales increased 2 pct to $737.5 million for four weeks ended April 30, 2016

* Reported net sales of $2.614 billion for Q1 ended April 30, 2016, an increase of 4 pct

* April same store sales rose 1 pct

* Q1 revenue $2.614 bln vs I/B/E/S view $2.67 bln

* April sales rose 2 pct to $737.5 mln

* April same store sales view up 4.8 pct -- Thomson Reuters Data

* Expects to report adjusted Q1 earnings per share at high end of its previous guidance of $0.50 to $0.55