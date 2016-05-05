BRIEF-Strides Shasun Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees
May 5 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* Qtrly group profit before taxation 30.4 million rupees versus 13.9 million rupees a year ago
* Qtrly group turnover of 213.7 million rupees versus 162.0 million rupees Source : bit.ly/23rxx3V Further company coverage:
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees
* IStreet Network Ltd says approved allotment of 370,500 warrants at price of INR 20.18 , convertible into equal number of shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jEtVR3) Further company coverage:
* 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), up 8 percent