May 5 Equites Property Fund Ltd :

* Nav per share growth of 13.8% from r11.37 to r12.94 for year.

* Board is confident company will achieve 10% - 12% distribution growth over next financial year

* Declared a final dividend of 51.18 cents per share on 5 may 2016

* Total distributions of 96.6 cents per share for year ended 29 february 2016, which is 18.3% higher than comparative year

* Loan-To-Value of 11.8% at 29 february 2016 and undrawn bank loans of some r1.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)