Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Largo Resources Ltd :
* Largo produces 730 tonnes of vanadium in April
* Largo produces 730 tonnes of vanadium in April

* Says April's production is an 7% increase over its prior monthly record
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.