May 5 Nestle In U.S.:

* Nestlé will increase number of foods, beverages reasonably fitting into dietary pattern having less than 2,000 milligrams of sodium/day

* Nestle in U.S. Announced further sodium reduction efforts

* Supports U.S. Food and drug administration's efforts to release draft voluntary sodium reduction targets Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)