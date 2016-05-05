BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Platinum Group Metals
* $40 million working capital facility with sprott,$40 million working capital facility with liberty metals & mining holdings, amended
* Amendments provide flexibility to accommodate production ramp-up delay at maseve mine reported in q2 report on april 12, 2016
* As consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue 131,654 common shares to lmm pursuant to lmm facility amendment
* Mine plan calls for about 110,000 ounces to end of april 2017 compared to previous guidance for 116,000 ounces in calendar 2016
* Consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue 131,654 shares to sprott pursuant to sprott facility amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources