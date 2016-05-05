BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exxonmobil and fuelcell energy, inc. Pursue novel technology in carbon capture
* Announced an agreement to pursue novel technology in power plant carbon dioxide capture through a new application of carbonate fuel cells
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources