May 5 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA has authority to regulate cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and any other tobacco products it deems to be subject to law

* Rule is effective 90 days from May 5

* Products that meet statutory definition of "tobacco products" includes e-cigarettes, e-hookah, ecigars, vape pens, cigars, and pipe tobacco

* Under staggered timelines, expects manufacturers will continue selling products for up to two years while they submit new marketing application

* US FDA extending its "tobacco product" authorities to all other categories of products that meet statutory definition of "tobacco product"

* Final rule prohibits sale of "covered tobacco products" to individuals under age of 18 and requires display of health warnings

* Rule requires manufacturers of newly-regulated products must get FDA approval, unless product was on market as of feb. 15, 2007 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rwnpep) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)