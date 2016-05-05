UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
* Resolutions proposed at annual general meeting of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ( "company") held earlier today were passed by requisite majority by poll
* Says 82.31 percent shareholders present at the AGM vote to approve directors' remumeration report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources