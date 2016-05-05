May 5 Bt Group Plc :

* Tony Chanmugam will step down as an executive board member at conclusion of AGM on July 13

* On July 28, Chanmugam will move to focus on integrating mobile network provider EE into BT for a period of time, Simon Lowth will take on role of finance director