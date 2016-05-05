May 5 Cms Energy Corp

* Says on may 5, co issued and sold $300 million principal amount of its 3.00% senior notes due 2026

* Says intends to use net proceeds to redeem 6.55% senior notes due 2017, of which $250 million aggregate amount is outstanding