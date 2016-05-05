May 5 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* "Group has had a good start to year with overall lending volumes higher than last year and at end of Q1" - Chairman

* "Customer loan balances have increased by more than 30 pct compared to prior year" - Chairman

* "We remain confident of making good progress during remainder of year." - Chairman