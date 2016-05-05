May 5 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says sells its entire stake of 25.24 percent in Vertice 360 to Squirrel Inversiones

* Says sale will not affect its 7.5 million euro ($8.55 million) credit rights over Vertice 360

* Says price is comprised of a fixed amount of 10,000 euros and a variable part based on the appreciation of the share price in the next five years Source text for Eikon:

