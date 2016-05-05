Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Says sells its entire stake of 25.24 percent in Vertice 360 to Squirrel Inversiones
* Says sale will not affect its 7.5 million euro ($8.55 million) credit rights over Vertice 360
* Says price is comprised of a fixed amount of 10,000 euros and a variable part based on the appreciation of the share price in the next five years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)