UPDATE 2-BOJ pulls JGB yields back from 1-year highs with surprise buying
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
May 5 Moody's :
* Latin American governments' more limited fiscal space to constrain policy response
* Expects most governments in Latin America to have moderate to low fiscal space in 2016
* Countries with moderate-to-low fiscal space include Argentina and Venezuela; Brazil has low fiscal space Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
BEIJING, Feb 3 China's central bank injected 638.68 billion yuan ($92.98 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in January, down 26 percent from the previous month, data showed on Friday, signalling an effort to cool down rapid credit growth.
LONDON, Feb 3 JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector remained in growth territory in January but dipped from December as demand for exports sank, a survey showed on Friday.