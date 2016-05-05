BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Ensco Plc
* Ensco Plc - Concluded discussions with Petrobras regarding revised commercial terms with respect to some rig contracts - SEC Filing
* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6002 has had its contract term extended to December 2019
* Ensco Plc - Previous downtime on Ensco 6001 that could have been applied toward limit permitting contract termination has been reduced to zero
* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6003 and Ensco 6004 had their contracts terminated effective May 1, 2016 by mutual agreement
* Ensco Plc - In Q2 of 2016, we plan to mobilize Ensco 6003 and Ensco 6004 out of Brazil and permanently retire these rigs Source - 1.usa.gov/26WRyUD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources