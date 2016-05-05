BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Julian Singer - Engaged advisors in connection with intended nomination of directors to concurrent computer board - sec filing
* Intends to send letter to concurrent computer, demanding complete list of holders of common stock in connection with nomination
* Reports 9.4 percent stake in concurrent computer as of may 5 versus 9.7 percent stake as of april 5 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T3q8Ix Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources