May 5 Efficient Group Ltd

* Eps and heps growth of 51% for 6 months ended Feb 29

* Assets under management increased to R 21.0 billion

* Revenue growth of 24% for 6 months ended Feb 29

* Net profit after tax of R 19 million for six months ended 29 february 2016

* HEPS increased by 51% from 14.11 cents for comparative period to 21.26 cents for reporting period.