Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Shuts down Hangingstone due to forest fires
* Remaining personnel are expected to be evacuated by early this evening
* Decided, in response to elevated risk from ongoing regional wildfires, to shut down Hangingstone project and evacuate all personnel
* Fire front is estimated to be within 5 kilometers of hangingstone site
* Safely evacuated all non-essential personnel from site earlier afternoon, is in process of shutting down well sites, central facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.