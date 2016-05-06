BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 (Reuters)
* China's HNA Group in advanced discussions to buy stake in CWT Ltd - WSJ, citing sources
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31