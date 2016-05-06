May 6 Swedol Publ Ab

* Swedol says to buy Grolls for 790 million Swedish crowns ($97.39 million) from Litorina Kapital III and management

* Says to raise 300 mln SEK in right issue

* Swedol says purchase to have positive impact on profits even after rights issue Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1119 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)