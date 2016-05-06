BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Accentro Real Estate Ag
* Positive outlook confirmed for 2016 financial year
* Q1 EBIT before valuation effects increased to 7.5 million euros (Q1-2015: 2.9 million euros)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenues at 24.1 million euros more than doubled (Q1-2015: 9.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.