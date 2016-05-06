BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Home Afrika Ltd :
* FY group revenue of 259.7 million shillings versus 687.3 million shillings year ago
* FY group loss before tax of 410.8 million shillings versus profit of 47.7 million shillings year ago Source : j.mp/1OgsKeF Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.