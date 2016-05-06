BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Bioinvent International Ab
* Bioinvent says Bioinvent's board director dharminder chahal increases his shareholding
* After transaction, holds 5.02 percent of company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.