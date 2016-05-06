BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Slovakia's sovereign rating to positive, affirms A2 rating
* Moody's changes outlook on Slovakia's sovereign rating to positive, affirms A2 rating
May 6 Moody's On Fiji:
* Outlook revised on expectation that higher economic growth and macro-economic stability will endure over medium-term
* Expects the impact of tropical cyclone Winston to be short-lived and unlikely to derail Fiji's economic momentum
* Outlook on likelihood of sovereign credit profile to continue to strengthen due to lower political risk, policy reforms
* Moody's revises outlook on Fiji's B1 ratings to positive
* Local currency bond and deposit ceilings were raised to Ba1 from Ba2
* Affirmed the government of Fiji's foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings at B1.
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Moody's changes outlook on Slovakia's sovereign rating to positive, affirms A2 rating
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.