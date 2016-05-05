May 5 Kempharm Inc :

* Statement regarding FDA advisory committee meeting on Kempharm's abuse-deterrent product candidate Apadaz

* Committee determined by vote of 16 to 4 in that Apadaz should be approved for proposed indication of management of acute pain that requires opioid

* Kempharm says committee voted 18 to 2 against inclusion of abuse deterrent labeling for product