Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Kemet Corp:
* On May 2, Kemet electronics corporation and other borrowers entered into amendment no. 8 to loan and security agreement dated Sept 30, 2010
* Under terms of amendment, revolving credit facility is increased to $65.0 million from $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.