May 5 Temple Hotels Inc

* At This Time, It Is Not Known How Fire Has Affected Any Of Temple's Properties In Fort Mcmurray

* Temple Properties Will Remain Closed Until Relevant Authorities Determine It Is Safe To Allow Staff And Guests To Return

* Continues To Monitor Wildfires In Fort Mcmurray Area

* Temple Properties Located In Fort Mcmurray Have Been Evacuated Safely