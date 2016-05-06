May 6 Numis Corporation Plc
* Oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will step down as
chief executive during autumn of 2016
* Oliver will remain on board as an executive director
* Nnounces oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will
step down as chief executive during autumn of 2016
* Oliver hemsley will be succeeded by alex ham and ross
mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.
* Alex ham and ross mitchinson will be appointed executive
directors of company with effect from 1 july 2016.
* Will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as
joint-chief executive officers.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)