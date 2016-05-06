EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 6 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK's CMA says considering whether completed acquisition by Motorola Solutions Inc of Airwave Solutions Ltd will result in decrease in competition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1pqlJSm) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.