BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 BVT SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($310,857) versus 1.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 231,811 zlotys versus 569,473 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8603 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.