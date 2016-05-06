BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Allenex AB :
* Q1 net sales 32.6 million Swedish crowns ($4.02 million) versus 33.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 1.7 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1T4H01M Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1194 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.