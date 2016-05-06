UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 2016 group turnover of 162.4 million rupees versus 141.0 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended March 2016 group profit before taxation 3.2 million rupees versus loss of 364,000 rupees Source : bit.ly/1SRrvbm Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.