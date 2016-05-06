BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Revlon Inc
* Revlon reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $439.6 mln
* Q1 adjusted shr $0.25
* Q1 shr $0.21
* U.S. consumer net sales decreased slightly by 0.5 pct in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.